Esha Deol Reveals Why Dad Dharmendra Didn't Want Her To Be An Actor: 'He Wanted To Keep Us More Private'

Esha shared this image. (courtesy: EshaDeol)

Esha Deol recently opened up about how he convinced her father Dharmendra when she decided to join films in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. Despite coming from a film family, it was not easy for Esha to achieve success. However, her father Dharmendra didn't want her to be an actor. When asked which parent was more difficult to convince, Esha told Bollywood Bubble, "My dad. Not because of anything else, but because he is more protective as a male, and he wanted to keep us more private. I was, on the other hand, all excited and ready to fly."

Esha added, "When I wanted to join movies, it was a little... to get the green signal to join films, but once that happened, Boney ji (Kapoor) showed me the script of Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. I also liked Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, and I was shooting for both these films simultaneously." FYI, Esha made her debut with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe opposite Aftab Shivdasani. In Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, she was paired opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Esha wished her parents on their 44 wedding anniversary a couple of days ago. In the beautiful click, Hema Malini and Dharmendra can be seen sharing a candid moment. Along with the frame, Esha Deol wrote, "Happy anniversary to my papa and mamma. I adore you, I love you & I just want to hug you." Take a look:

On Dharmendra's birthday last year, she shared some beautiful snapshots with her father. In one click, Dharmendra can be seen kissing on her forehead. Esha wrote, "Happy birthday my darling papa love you.. I pray for you to always be happy,healthy & strong I just love you so much." Take a look:

On the work front, Esha Deol's short film Ek Duaa, which marked her debut as a producer, won an award at the 69th National Film Award. Esha was last seen in the web show Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega. Dharmendra was recently seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film featured Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead. Dharmendra played Shahid's grandfather in the film.