Veteran Bengali Actor Basanti Chatterjee Dies Of Cancer At 88

Veteran Bengali actor Basanti Chatterjee died at her home in Kolkata on August 12. She was 88.

Chatterjee was suffering from cancer for a long time. She spent months in the ICCU of a hospital before being discharged, as doctors advised that she be kept at home under the supervision of nurses at this stage, a spokesperson from the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum informed.

In a career spanning five decades, Chatterjee acted in more than 100 films, including critically acclaimed and popular titles such as Thagini, Manjari Opera, and Alo.

She also acted in popular TV serials such as Bhutu, Boron, Durga Durgeshari to name a few.

Her last television appearance was in the serial Gita LLB, during the filming of which she fell seriously ill.

Chatterjee had also been a regular in stage plays during her younger days.

Condoling her death, actor Bhaswar Chatterjee said, "She had been experiencing a lot of physical pain lately." He said despite falling health and advanced age, her craft was irreplaceable.

