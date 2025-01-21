<i>Barsaat</i> Co-Stars Twinkle Khanna And Bobby Deol Reunite (Again)

Twinkle Khanna and Bobby Deol's unexpected reunion has made fans nostalgic. On Tuesday (January 21), film producer Tanuj Garg dropped a million-dollar picture featuring the Barsaat co-stars on Instagram. FYI: The film marked their big Bollywood debuts.

The snap captures Twinkle Khanna posing with Bobby Deol. The actress-turned-author picked a white top layered with a beige jacket for the outing. Bobby kept it simple in a white shirt. The uber-cool sunglasses made him look dapper. Both flashed beaming smiles in the click.

In his caption, Tanuj Garg recalled the grand premiere of Barsaat at Metro Cinema in Mumbai. He wrote, “In 1995, when I was in school, I remember sitting in my school bus, passing Metro Cinema in town, where the grand premiere of Barsaat was being held, to mark the launch of Bobby Deol and Twinkle Khanna.”

The film producer added, “Almost three decades later, here they are, looking just as exemplary and smashing, the bond even stronger than before. There's a reason I believe in old relationships standing the test of time.”

Barsaat, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, revolves around Badal (Bobby Deol), who falls in love with Tina (Twinkle Khanna) from an affluent family. However, their relationship faces challenges after Tina's stepfather disapproves of the pair.

Barsaat also featured Raj Babbar, Mukesh Khanna, Harish Patel and Anjan Srivastav in key roles.

Last year in June, Twinkle Khanna shared a reunion post with Bobby Deol on Instagram. Don't miss the throwback stills from Barsaat.

“Kal and Aaj Kal. It's not just Pinky Masi who is a Bobby Deol fan, I am as thrilled to see him doing so well. Nostalgia has a sweet aftertaste, and it was fun catching up and waving out at renditions of who we once used to be,” she captioned.

Twinkle Khanna, last seen in the 2001 romantic comedy Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, quit acting to become a best-selling author.

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol's last on-screen appearance was in the Ranbir Kapoor-led film Animal.