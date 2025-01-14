Bobby Deol Shares Pic With <i>Daaku Maharaaj</i> Director: "Found A Namesake And A Brother"

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaaj was released in theatres on January 12. The film features Bobby Deol as an antagonist. It also marks Bobby Deol's Telugu debut.

On Monday, Bobby Deol shared pictures with Daaku Maharaaj's director Bobby Kolli on Instagram. The opening frame featured the duo sharing a warm hug.

In the caption, Bobby Deol wrote, "Found a namesake and a brother in director Bobby. Witnessing the rising success of Daaku Maharaaj among the audience and I know your vision will leave a lasting impact!"

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, Daaku Maharaaj also features Pragya Jaiswal, Urvashi Rautela, Chandini Chowdhary and Shraddha Srinath in pivotal roles.

Daaku Maharaaj has clashed with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer (released on January 10) and Venkatesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunam (released on January 14) at the box office.

Looking forward, Bobby Deol will next be seen in YRF's female-led spy-universe film Alpha, alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Reportedly, the film will feature a no-holds-barred gory action sequence between Alia and Bobby Deol.

Talking about the scene, a trade source told IANS, "It is a ferocious action sequence. You can call it brutal. It is a no-holds-barred face-to-face action sequence between Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol. There will be blood."

"The shoot location is impregnable. This is one of the most important scenes of the film, and even a fly cannot enter this set.

I think they have at least 100 guards manning the location and covering all vantage points," the source added.

Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail. The YRF spy universe includes blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, War, and Pathaan.