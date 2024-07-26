Advertisement

Alpha To Feature A "No-Holds-Barred" Action Sequence Between Alia Bhatt And Bobby Deol

"This is one of the most important scenes of the film, and even a fly cannot enter this set," a source revealed

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
<i>Alpha</i> To Feature A "No-Holds-Barred" Action Sequence Between Alia Bhatt And Bobby Deol
Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol will co-star in Alpha. (Image courtesy: IANS)
Mumbai:

Actress Alia Bhatt, who is set to headline the female-led spy-universe film Alpha, will engage in a no-holds-barred gory action sequence where she locks horns with the film's antagonist, Bobby Deol. The sequence is being shot on a heavily guarded set in Film City, Mumbai, and will take over four days to complete. Bobby, who continues to bask in the success of 'Animal', will maintain his villainous streak in Alpha. Talking about the scene, a trade source revealed: "It is a ferocious action sequence. You can call it brutal."

"It is a no-holds-barred face-to-face action sequence between Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol. There will be blood."

"The shoot location is impregnable. This is one of the most important scenes of the film, and even a fly cannot enter this set. I think they have at least 100 guards manning the location and covering all vantage points," the source added.

The film also stars actress Sharvari, who is fresh off the success of her horror-comedy film Munjya. Both Alia and Sharvari play super-spies in YRF Spy Universe's first female-led film.

All the films in the spy universe, such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3, have been blockbusters so far.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Alpha, Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
New Pics From Iulia Vantur's Birthday Party, Hosted By Salman Khan
<i>Alpha</i> To Feature A "No-Holds-Barred" Action Sequence Between Alia Bhatt And Bobby Deol
Shahid Kapoor's Adorable Post For Daughter Misha And Son Zain. "Super Daddy", Say Fans
Next Article
Shahid Kapoor's Adorable Post For Daughter Misha And Son Zain. "Super Daddy", Say Fans
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;