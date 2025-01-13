<i>Daaku Maharaaj</i> Success Party: Nandamuri Balakrishna And Urvashi Rautela Dance To <i>Dabidi Dibidi</i>

Urvashi Rautela is enjoying the success of her latest release Daaku Maharaaj.

The Bobby Kolli directorial features Nandamuri Balakrishna in the titular role.

On Monday, Urvashi shared a video from the success party on Instagram.

In the clip, Urvashi and Nandamuri Balakrishna can be seen dancing to the film's catchy dance number, Dabidi Dibidi.

For the bash, Urvashi Rautela dazzled in a rose gold saree, while Nandamuri Balakrishna picked a blue satin shirt with denim pants.

Two cakes placed on the table in front of them added to the joyous celebrations.

The caption read, “Our Film #Daakumaharaaj & #Dabididibidi Super Success Bash. Grateful for all you guys. #DabidiDibidi, 20 MILLION VIEWS LOVE. BTS Electrifying Dabidi Dibidi full song from our mega Period Drama film DaakuMaharaaj.”

Urvashi Rautela had also written an open letter to director Bobby Kolli.

In the letter, the actress talked about their journey together from Waltair Veerayya to Daaku Maharaaj.

As per an IANS report, Urvashi Rautela wrote, “I write this letter with the deepest sense of gratitude and admiration for the incredible work you have done and continue to do. Our journey together, starting from Waltair Veerayya with the unforgettable Boss Party, has been nothing short of magical.

She added, "Your faith in my abilities during that project, touched me deeply, and the experience left me in awe of your talent, passion, and leadership”.

“Now, as we embark on Daaku Maharaaj, I see you pouring your heart and soul into every detail of this film. For the past two years, I've witnessed your tireless dedication, your unyielding vision, and your brilliance that sets you apart as one of the greatest directors of our time."

Urvashi concluded, by saying, "This journey hasn't just been about creating a film, it's been about bringing a dream to life, and your commitment to that dream inspires me endlessly."

Daaku Maharaaj features Bobby Deol as the antagonist. Pragya Jaiswal, Chandini Chowdhary, and Shraddha Srinath are also part of it.

The project has been produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya.