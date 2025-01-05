<i>Daaku Maharaaj</i> Trailer: Watch Nandamuri Balakrishna And Bobby Deol In The Action-Packed Project

Telugu cinema fans are in for a treat as the trailer for Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film Daaku Maharaaj has been unveiled. The film promises an action-packed spectacle with Balakrishna in a never-seen-before avatar as a dacoit who emerges as the saviour of innocent people.

The trailer opens with a young girl narrating the story of the titular character, setting the stage for Balakrishna's powerful entrance. The visuals highlight his rugged look and intense action sequences, including a dramatic fight scene amidst a raging fire in the bush.

Adding to the excitement is Bobby Deol, who takes on the role of the menacing antagonist. In a gripping moment, Bobby mimics his iconic "finger-on-lips" gesture from Animal, adding an extra layer of intrigue to his character. His portrayal of a tormentor promises to be a standout performance.

The makers shared the trailer on YouTube on Sunday. Take a look:

Not too long ago, Daaku Maharaaj's makers released the song Dabidi Dibidi. Sharing the link on X (formerly Twitter), director Bobby Kolli wrote, "Here's the electrifying #DabidiDibidi full song from our #DaakuMaharaaj. A perfect New Year gift from Thaman S darling to the God of Masses, #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu's fans. Enjoy the energy and celebrate!."

In addition to Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol, Daaku Maharaaj features Pragya Jaiswal, Urvashi Rautela, Chandini Chowdhary and Shraddha Srinath in pivotal roles.

Daaku Maharaaj is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya. The movie will be released in theatres on January 12. The project will clash with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer (releasing on January 10) and Venkatesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunam (releasing on January 14) at the box office.