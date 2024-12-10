Bobby Deol Reveals What Went On Behind The Camera Leading To Viral <i>Jamal Kudu</i> Hook Step

Bobby Deol made a smashing comeback last year with his role as the ruthless villain Abrar Haque in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. His performance won hearts, but what took the internet by storm was his quirky dance in the song Jamal Kudu. Now, Bobby has shared the story behind his iconic moves. Recalling the moment, Bobby said, “I still remember when I was shooting for the sequence. Sandeep narrated the scene to me and he said, ‘This is your wedding and you have to dance.' I said, ‘I cannot dance with a choreographer' and I started dancing. He said, ‘Cut, I don't want my character to look like Bobby Deol, I want it to look like Abrar.' I thought to myself, ‘What do I do now?'” in a conversation with Indian Express.

Bobby Deol continued, “So I went to Saurabh Sachdeva, the actor who played my brother in the film. I asked him, ‘How would you dance?' and he started dancing and suddenly I don't know what happened to me, all these memories from all times started to occur to me.”

The actor revealed that his inspiration for the viral Jamal Kudu dance step came from his childhood visits to Punjab. Bobby Deol added, “As a child I used to go to Punjab during our summer and winter holidays. At night, the men would drink and suddenly a music would play and they would dance to it by putting glasses and bottles to their head. So I said to myself, let me just try doing that and I had done it so many times.”

Bobby Deol admitted he was surprised by the massive response to his unique Jamal Kudu dance. “I had no idea my style of dancing would become so popular. I just put the glass on my head and I started dancing, next thing I know, it just went viral. It's just amazing,” the actor said.

Released in December last year, Animal has been headlined by Ranbir Kapoor. Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri are also a part of the project.

Coming back to Bobby Deol, the actor was last seen in Kanguva. Up next, he has an exciting lineup of films including, Daaku Maharaaj, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit and Alpha.