In Pics: Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan At Aaliyah Kashyap's Reception Party

Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, got married to American entrepreneur Shane Gregoire on Wednesday in a ceremony attended by close friends and family. The celebrations extended to a grand reception in Mumbai. The event featured prominent names from the entertainment industry, including Bobby Deol, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Abhishek Bachchan, Sunny Leone, Suhana Khan and the list goes on. Among the attendees were newlyweds Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya. The couple turned heads as they arrived at the reception. Sobhita dazzled in a golden-green ethnic ensemble, while Naga looked dapper in a classic black outfit.

Abhishek Bachchan also made an appearance at Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding reception. The actor was accompanied by his nephew Agastya Nanda. Abhishek looked impeccable in a sharp formal suit, while Agastya exuded charm in a stylish traditional outfit.

Bobby Deol attended the special event hand-in-hand with his wife, Tania Deol. Tania looked no less than a princess in her beautiful saree. And, Bobby's all-black avatar was hard to ignore.

Suhana Khan added to the glam quotient of Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's wedding reception with her solo entry. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter charmed everyone with her radiant smile as she posed for the paparazzi.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his daughter, Shora Siddiqui, set major father-daughter goals at the event.

No Bollywood gathering is complete without internet sensation Orry. Dressed in a formal black and gold traditional outfit, Orry struck a pose for the lens.

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber melted our hearts as they twinned in black for the post-wedding festivities. Check out their clip:

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire got engaged last year in Mumbai.