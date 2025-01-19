Ranbir Kapoor Gives "Acting Tips" To Ravindra Jadeja; Details Inside

India's obsession with Bollywood and cricket might be old, leading to several collaborations over the years, but a Ranbir Kapoor X Ravindra Jadeja collab is something nobody saw coming.

On Saturday, the cricketer shared a photo of himself, posing with Ranbir Kapoor, on Instagram. He added the caption, ""Thanks for some acting tips," followed by a winking face with tongue emoji.

In the photo, while Jadeja is seen wearing an olive-colored tracksuit over a white t-shirt, Ranbir is sporting his blue hoodie. Ranbir's hoodie is personalised with his name initials RK followed by the number 11. He paired it with black wide-legged denims.

Check out the photo here:

Needless to say, fans loved the picture and flooded the comments section with their messages.

A user wrote, "Sir Ravindra Jadeja is back #chamipontrophy," and another wrote, "Two rockstars in one frame," while another fan commented, "Hope you have given him some cricketing tips."

Ravindra Jadeja will play in the upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Delhi in Rajkot, for Saurashtra.

On the other hand, Ranbir is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, also starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in leading roles. It is a story of love and patriotism where Alia plays a cabaret dancer and Ranbir and Vicky portray officers of the Indian Armed Forces.

The shoot for the film has begun and Ranbir and Vicky are filming in Bikaner's Air Base Force. Alia Bhatt too joined the shoot in December.

