At Maha Kumbh Mela, This Seer Carrying A Pigeon For Nine Years In Spotlight

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj is known for its spiritual grandeur, attracting saints and ascetics from across the country. And amid a sea of men, women and children at the venue, a seer draws a lot of attention for his unusual companion - a pigeon that sits gracefully on his head. Known as the "Kabootar Wale Baba" (the Pigeon Saint), Mahant Rajpuri Ji Maharaj from the Juna Akhara has been walking this unique path for nearly a decade.

Speaking about his companion, he said, “The pigeon's name is Hari Puri,” adding with a smile, “I have spent 8 to 9 years with this pigeon.” For the seer, the pigeon symbolises love and harmony, embodying his philosophy of compassion towards all living beings.

He adds, “Serving living beings is considered the highest form of duty. It is our responsibility to show compassion and care towards all living creatures. Our ultimate goal in life should be to dedicate ourselves to the service of living beings.”





The Kumbh Mela often draws attention to saints who bring unique perspectives to the event. While many visitors seek blessings and spiritual guidance, others are just captivated by such stories. Amid the hustle and bustle of the Kumbh, “Hari Puri” remains perched on the baba's head, unfazed by the crowd and the noise.

Every day, unusual saints continue to capture the attention of pilgrims and media alike. Among them is another intriguing figure, Abhey Singh, known as “IIT Baba.” Hailing from Haryana, Singh's journey is as unconventional as it gets.

Once an aerospace engineer, he gave up his scientific pursuits for a spiritual life. Mr Singh claims to have completed his degree in aerospace engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. His decision to trade a promising career in science for a life of meditation and spiritual exploration has left many intrigued.