Maha Kumbh 2025: Woman Performs 'Digital Snan' For Husband, Dunks Phone In River

At the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, a woman was on a video call with her husband. And just before she was to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, she thought of including her husband in the ritual. The next moment, the woman held up her phone, showing her husband resting in bed, and repeatedly dunked it into the sacred waters, allowing him to take a 'digital snan' from afar.

In a now-viral video, the woman is seen eagerly approaching the riverbank, phone in hand, and all smiles for the camera. She then bends down and submerges the device into the Ganga while still on the call with her husband. She repeats the process a few times, before finally pulling the phone out and shaking off the excess water. While the device appears functional, a slight glitch on the screen suggests it may not have been entirely unaffected by the ritual.

The internet was quick to react.

An Instagram user commented, "Gopi Bahu 2025," referring to a daily soap character 'Gopi Bahu' who washes a laptop with soap and water.

Another said, "So does that mean I visited the grand event in vain?"

"There is no shortage of fools in the world," a comment read.

Someone joked, "Tell the brother to change the clothes and dry the hair well otherwise it will be cold."

With today's final Amrit Snan, the Maha Kumbh draws to a close. It witnessed a record 63.36 crore devotees taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati.

Authorities ensured strict crowd management, medical aid, and security measures, particularly after the January 29 stampede, which killed 30 people. The event also saw debates over water quality, with claims of contamination in the Sangam, which the government dismissed as misinformation.

The Kumbh Mela, held every 12 years, traces its origins to Hindu mythology, where drops of Amrit (nectar of immortality) were believed to have fallen during the Samudra Manthan (cosmic churning).