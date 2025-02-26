Maha Kumbh To Wind Up Today After Holy Dip For Shiv Ratri

So far, a record 63.36 crore people from every echelon of society have taken the holy dip at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam - the meeting point of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the long-lost Saraswati.

Huge arrangements have been made for today's dip that will begin before dawn and ring down the curtains on the festival that takes place every 12 years. .

Since Monday, crowds started swelling at the mela grounds for the final "Amrit Snan" that will begin in the early hours.

The government has taken comprehensive measures that include efficient crowd management, enhanced sanitation and adequate medical facilities.

This is complemented by elaborate arrangements for security, transportation and emergency response systems.

The extra focus on arrangements came after the January 26 stampede on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, in which more than 30 people died and more than 60 were injured.

It sparked a massive political slugfest that saw most leaders of the Opposition and the BJP joining the fray.

As the Opposition repeatedly targeted the government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused them of denigrating religion and culture. PM Modi said it showed a "slave mentality".

The other big controversy was over reports that suggested that water at the Sangam contained fecal coliform bacteria and was not fit for bathing. Yogi Adityanath issued a denial, accusing critics of spreading misinformation.