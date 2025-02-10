President Droupadi Murmu Takes Holy Dip At Maha Kumbh In UP's Prayagraj

President Droupadi Murmu took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam this morning as she visited the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Visuals showed the President being escorted by the guards on the floating jetty as she climbed down a ramp and took a dip.

Her visit comes over a week after a stampede killed about 30 devotees during the auspicious Mouni Amavasya.

The President landed in Prayagraj earlier in the day, after which Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied her to the Sangam for the holy dip. She will also offer prayers at the prominent Bade Hanuman Temple and the sacred Akshayavat tree, considered a symbol of immortality in Hinduism.

Sangam is the confluence of the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, and holds great significance in Hinduism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several top leaders had earlier taken a dip here during the ongoing Maha Kumbh festivities which began last month.

President Murmu, who will spend over eight hours in the city known for its spiritual significance, will also visit the Digital Maha Kumbh Experience Centre which offers devotees a virtual experience of the Mela using advanced technology.

Heavy security arrangements are in place in Prayagraj in view of the President's visit while severe traffic jams have been reported on the different routes leading to the city through neighbouring states.