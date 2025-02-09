"Maha Kumbh Not For 5-Star Culture, True Devotees Don't Want Glamour": Priest

A section of the sadhus are unhappy with the chatter around viral sensations at the Maha Kumbh, saying they divert attention from what the festival is really about - spirituality and faith of devotees.

"Mahakumbh is not a hub of glamour and five-star culture, it is the centre of sadhus, devotees and the Sanatan faith," said Mahant Dharmendra Das, head of Udasin Akhara Bandhua Kala Cantonment and chairman of All India Udasin Communal Sangat.

Since the beginning of the Maha Kumbh last month, many influencers, models and actors have had their brief moment in the sun of virality: model-turned-sadhvi Harsha Richaria, garland seller Mona Lisa, 'IIT baba' Abhay Singh and actor Mamata Kulkarni to name a few.

"If the media promotes such people instead of serving so many sadhus, then the fault lies with the media. Why are media houses doing this? You people should think about it yourself," Das told PTI in an interview at Sector 20 of Triveni Road Mela Sthal in Prayagraj Mahakumbh.

Das said many devotees come to the Sangam to spend the night under the open sky and bathe in the Ganga. They are unbothered by arrangements made for them and uninterested in "glitz and glamour" or "big tents".

He said this referring to the stampede on Mauni Amavasya, considered to be the most auspicious day of the festival, in which many people were killed.

Das said the devotees who came to the Kumbh for their faith get "true salvation". "They have come for the Sangam. We should learn a big lesson from them." When asked about Mamata Kulkarni being conferred with the title of 'mahamandaleshwar' by an akhara, he said, "The post of Mahamandaleshwar and Mandaleshwar are given after consultation with the seers of the akharas. If someone is a great scholar and his service is commendable, then he is made Mandalesh.

"The title of Mandaleshwar is temporary and if someone does something wrong, the akhara has the right to take it back," he said. The Kinnar Akhara later removed Kulkarni from the post.

Asked about the stampede at the Kumbh, Das said he was yet to recover from the pain of that day.

According to official figures, 30 people died in the incident and 60 more were injured.

Das said, "UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath worked hard and frequently visited the Maha Kumbh to monitor the arrangements, but the officials seemed more busy with VIP movement and did not have time to look after the common devotees." "The officials were more interested in giving special facilities to their relatives and friends and they spoiled the efforts of Yogi Adityanath," he said.

Many who were caught in the stampede were devotees who were waiting for the 'snan' or holy dip to begin on Mauni Amavasya.

When asked if the tragedy could have been averted had there been better facilities for the devotees, Das said "Some devotees have such faith that they come here and sleep on the sand. You can build as big a tent city as you can, make all the arrangements but there is some faith and love for Ganga in some people -- they stay on the sand and spend the night under the open sky and go home after bathing in the morning." If 50 crore people are expected at the Maha Kumbh, 15-20 crore are of this type, he said. According to the UP government, nearly 39 crore pilgrims have visited the Maha Kumbh till February 6.

On the stampede, he called for an investigation into who ordered the closure of pontoon bridges "due to which a huge crowd gathered at the Sangam Nose" where the stampede occurred.

UP government has formed a judicial commission and now it is their responsibility to find who is at fault, he said. Police blamed abrupt overcrowding for the incident.

When asked about Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's allegations of "mismanagement" at the Kumbh, he said, "This is a 'mela', not a five-star hotel. Those who spend time on the banks of Ganga, sing bhajans in the morning and return after their 'snan' are not troubled. Those who want five-star service are troubled." Opposition parties have decried the stampede as Adityanath's mismanagement of the mega gathering.

The Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj began on January 13 and will continue till February 26.

