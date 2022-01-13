Amit Shah To Visit Gujarat For 2 Days, Set To Launch Organic Farm Scheme

Amit Shah In Gujarat: Amit Shah will review progress of various developmental works. (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Gujarat for two days during which he would launch a scheme pertaining to organic farming on Saturday, a state BJP leader said on Thursday.

Mr Shah is expected to arrive on Thursday night and there are no public events planned during his visit, state BJP's media coordinator Yagnesh Dave said.

Though Mr Shah celebrates 'Uttarayan' festival by flying kites with family members and party workers every year on January 14, the minister will stay away from the celebrations on Friday in the wake of the death of a close relative, he said.

"Shah would mostly remain at his residence in the city on Friday. On January 15, he will launch an organic farming scheme at an event to be held at Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's official residence in Gandhinagar," he said.

Mr Shah, who is a Member of Parliament from Gandhinagar, is also likely to review the progress of various developmental works and implementation of government schemes in his constituency, according to sources.