Thousands Of Devotees Across India Celebrate Makar Sankranti With Fervour

Thousands of devotees gathered at the banks of the river Ganga across India on Tuesday to celebrate Makar Sankranti 2025, a festival marking the Sun's transition into Capricorn and the onset of Uttarayan. From Kolkata's Babughat to Varanasi's Ganga ghats and Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri devotees braved the chilly weather to take holy dips and offer prayers.

In West Bengal, devotees performed rituals at Babughat in Kolkata, taking a holy dip in the river. Similarly, the ghats of Varanasi and Patna witnessed large crowds engaging in traditional practices, with families, including children, participating enthusiastically despite the cold.

In Uttarakhand, devotees gathered at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar to perform the customary Ganga snan (holy bath) on this auspicious occasion. In Rajasthan, devotees offer prayers at Balaji temple in Jaipur on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

In Bihar, people in thousands visited Ganga Ghat in Patna to take a dip on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Children along with their parents and grandparents could be seen taking a dip in the cold water of the Ganges.

Vijaya Laxmi, a devotee, said, "May we continue to celebrate Makar Sankranti joyously every year, and may everyone's wishes come true."

She said that "faith in God" inspires people to endure the cold a dip in the Ganges during the chilly weather.

In Prayagraj, the first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh 2025 on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti began on Tuesday as Sadhus from Sadhus of Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Makar Sankranti celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm on January 14, marks the Sun's transition into Capricorn from Sagittarius, heralding the beginning of Uttarayan.

Bathing in holy rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna during Makar Sankranti is believed to cleanse sins and bestow spiritual merit.

The day is also dedicated to acts of charity and devotion. Traditional dishes such as sesame-jaggery laddus, khichdi, and other festive treats grace the occasion. Kite flying, symbolising vibrant energy, and cheer, is a cherished tradition on this day.

The festival is known by various names in different parts of the country such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi.

