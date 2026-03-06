Ganga Expressway Nears Completion: Check Route Of 594-km Corridor

The Ganga Expressway, one of India's longest highway projects, will become operational soon. Stretching over 594 kilometres, the six-lane highway will connect the cities of Meerut and Prayagraj through a high-speed corridor designed to boost connectivity, trade, and regional development.

The expressway's construction is complete, and preparations are underway for its formal inauguration, according to the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).

The launch is expected between March 25 and March 31, with the state government reportedly reaching out to the Prime Minister's Office to invite PM Narendra Modi to the ceremony. The expressway is likely to open to the public on April 1, 2026.

Route Connecting 12 Districts Across Uttar Pradesh

The Ganga Expressway begins near Bijauli village in Meerut and concludes at Judhapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. It forms a direct high-speed corridor linking the western and eastern regions of the state.

Along its route, the expressway passes through the districts of Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. The improved road connectivity is expected to accelerate development across the region.

Travel Time To Be Cut By Half

Once the Ganga Expressway is open to the public, the travel time between the two cities will reduce significantly. Currently, the journey between Meerut and Prayagraj takes about 12 hours by road. With the new expressway, the same distance is expected to be covered in approximately six to seven hours.

While official toll rates are yet to be announced, reports suggest that cars may be charged around Rs 2.55 per kilometre. Based on this estimate, a one-way trip across the entire expressway is likely to cost about Rs 1,515. Small commercial vehicles may pay approximately Rs 2,405, while buses and trucks could face toll charges of up to Rs 4,840.

Authorities have already completed trial runs and successfully tested the toll collection system. Toll operations are expected to begin from April 1, aligning with the start of the financial year 2026-27, to facilitate revenue generation.

Unique Airstrip For Indian Air Force Operations

A major highlight of the expressway is a 3.5-kilometre-long emergency airstrip constructed in Shahjahanpur district. The facility has been designed to allow fighter jets and transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force to conduct emergency landings and take-offs.

This airstrip is unique because it allows fighter aircraft to land both during the day and at night. Earlier emergency landing drills conducted on the Lucknow‑Agra Expressway and Purvanchal Expressway were limited to daytime operations.

Advanced Safety And Monitoring Systems

Authorities have also incorporated several safety features to ensure secure travel along the expressway. CCTV cameras have been installed at intervals of roughly one kilometre to maintain constant surveillance of the highway. These cameras will be linked to a control room at the toll plaza to enable quick response in case of emergencies.

Additionally, emergency helpline numbers and signboards will be placed at several locations along the route to assist commuters.

Once operational, the Ganga Expressway is expected to become a crucial infrastructure corridor in Uttar Pradesh, improving connectivity, reducing travel time, and supporting economic growth.