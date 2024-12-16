Those Who Give Money To Beggars Will Face Police Case In This City

Efforts to make Indore beggar-free are being made under a pilot project of the Centre. (Representational)

India's cleanest city Indore, which now aspires to be beggar-free, has decided on an extreme measure to ensure its streets are free of beggars. From January 1 onwards, the district administration will start registering FIRs against anyone who gives money to beggars.

District collector Ashish Singh told the media that the administration has already issued an order banning begging in Indore. "Our awareness campaign against begging will continue till the end of this month. If any person is found giving alms from January 1, an FIR will also be registered against him/her," he said. "I appeal to all residents of Indore not to become partners in the sin by giving alms to people," the official added.

Efforts to make Indore streets beggar-free are being made under a pilot project of the central government to rehabilitate beggars. The project covers 10 cities -- Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Indore, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna and Ahmedabad.

During the anti-begging campaign, the Indore administration made some startling revelations. Project officer Dinesh Mishra said, "When we prepare reports, we find some beggars have a pucca house, and others' children work in a bank. Once we found Rs 29,000 on a beggar. Another beggar loaned money and claimed interest. One gang came with children from Rajasthan to beg here. They were rescued from a hotel where they were staying."

Madhya Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha said an Indore-based organisation has come forward to support the government in its efforts. "The organisation will provide shelter to them for six months and try to find work for them. We are working tirelessly to free people from begging," he said.