Teen Run Over By Train In Secunderabad, CCTV Shows He Was Wearing Earphones

A 17-year-old boy died after being run over by a train near Bolarum Railway Station in Secunderabad on August 16. Railway police said CCTV footage indicated that the incident occurred while the teenager was trespassing along the tracks and using earphones.

According to railway authorities, the body was found beside the down line around 2 pm after officials received information about the incident. Personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation.

The victim was identified as Tholuchuri Vivek, a resident of Thurkapally village in Alwal, Secunderabad. His father, Krishnamurthy, identified the body.

Police said an iPhone 16 Pro Max was recovered from the teenager's possession, while a pair of white earphones was found near the spot.

Initially, police suspected that Vivek had been walking along the tracks while wearing earphones when he was hit by a train. After his father raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the death, GRP personnel examined CCTV footage.

The footage indicated that unauthorised trespassing on the railway tracks and the use of earphones were contributing factors in the incident, police said.

A case has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Railway authorities urged people to stay away from railway tracks and avoid using earphones near railway lines, warning that doing so can prevent them from hearing approaching trains and warning horns.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar has also cautioned the public against using earphones while walking on roads or driving, citing the risks of distraction and reduced awareness of surroundings.

Authorities reiterated that railway tracks are restricted areas and should never be used as walking paths.

They also appealed to young people to remain alert and prioritise safety over phone calls or music.