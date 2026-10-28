Mangled Trains, Derailed Carriages: Drone Footage Of Spain Crash Site

A high-speed train collided into the rear of another train that stopped and derailed two cars, killing at least 46 people on Wednesday in central Spain.

According to ABC News, the train accident was caused because of a human error. A public utility worker repairing a main signaling fault allegedly failed to warn an AVE high-speed train about an oncoming Iryo train.

Between the towns of Urda and Los Yebenes, the violent collision on a flat stretch of countryside left one vehicle shredded into unrecognisable fragments. Debris from the car was left strewn down a gravel slope.

An 85-second aerial footage of the high-speed train collision shows two trains, one red and white and another silver, stopped on the tracks, with multiple carriages derailed and pushed off the embankment.

The video also shows a large emergency response operation already underway, dozens of ambulances, fire trucks, police and other official vehicles, plus many civilian cars parked in the adjacent fields.

"Expecting This To Be A Tragedy": Spanish Health Minister

Spanish Health Minister Mónica Garcia told TVE that emergency workers were focusing on rescuing survivors and bodies from the two most damaged train cars. She said that the injured are being sent to different hospitals in the area.

"It was a high-speed impact, so we are expecting this to be a tragedy," Garcia said.

"Shocked": Spanish Prime Minister

The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday said that he was "shocked" after the second collision this year on Spain's high-speed rail network.

"Shocked by the serious train accident in Toledo. I remain in constant contact with the Minister of Transport, @oscar_puente_, and with the president of Castilla-La Mancha, @garciapage. Emergency services are working on the ground to assist those affected and ensure their safety, in coordination with all the involved administrations. My affection, solidarity, and support to all the victims and their families", he wrote on X.

Spain's High-Speed Rail Network To Be Second-Largest In World

Spain's high-speed rail network has received huge investment in recent years, growing to become the world's second-largest after China and a source of national pride.

But Wednesday's accident comes after another collision between two high-speed trains outside the southern village of Adamuz in January left 46 dead, which raised major questions about safety on the country's railways.

That crash was Spain's deadliest train accident since 2013, when 80 people died after a train veered off a curved section of track outside the northwestern city of Santiago de Compostela.

Both of this year's accidents happened on the line linking Madrid to the southern city of Seville.

(With inputs from AFP)