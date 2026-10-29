'Minister Of Death': Huge Anti-Government Protests In Spain After Train Crash Kill 68

Public anger is boiling in Spain after at least 68 people were killed and dozens more were injured in one of the worst rail disasters in Europe's modern history. While rescue teams worked through the night to cut open metal carriages in the search for accident victims, thousands of people gathered in Rome calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Transport Minister Oscar Puente after the second major high-speed train crash in Spain this year.

According to a report by Spanish broadcaster TVE, around 1,500 people gathered outside the Spanish Transport Ministry building in the capital overnight, calling for ministers' ouster. Protesters also reportedly threw bottles and flares at law enforcement officers, following which police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

So far, no injuries or arrests have been reported. Visuals of the demonstration circulating on social media showed clashes between demonstrators and police, as protesters questioned the authorities' handling of the crash. Demostrators were also seen carrying banners reading "CRIMINALES ABAJO EL REGIMEN DEL 78" (Criminals Down with the Regime of '78).

Protesters also chanted "Scar Puente, minister of death” as police moved against the them in the capital.

Rail drivers are also expected to stage a strike today, with the Spanish Union of Railway Drivers (Semaf) saying the protest will be held "in defence of railway safety", a BBC report said.

Spain's Crowned Rails

Spain's network of high-speed rail has been considered one of the nation's crowning achievements. It ranks second to China in track mileage in the world. Until this year, it had not endured a deadly crash since coming into service over three decades ago.

The Wednesday collision that turned a sleepy stretch of rail lined by olive groves into a scene of carnage came just four weeks before the country votes in a national election. Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez visited the crash site in the central province of Toledo after regional authorities confirmed that more than 60 people had died and dozens more were being treated at hospitals.

Only in January, 46 people had died when one train jumped the track and slammed into the side of another going the opposite way in southern Spain.

Sanchez pledged an investigation into the latest collision and improvements to prevent another tragedy like the two that have shaken trust in a rail system that carried 45 million travellers last year, including millions of tourists. Sanchez's government also declared three days of mourning starting Thursday.

Spain Protests

People in Spain had already been protesting over housing shortages and surging rents, and the crash has intensified the anger. The movement was triggered last month after police evicted an 87-year-old woman from her lifelong Madrid apartment. The woman, Maricarmen Abascal, was carried out on a stretcher after the police broke down her door, in a scene that caused widespread outrage.

Her plight tapped into long-simmering resentment in Spain's major cities over spiralling costs to rent or buy homes. Tens of thousands of protesters took to Madrid's streets over weeks, rattling keys and blowing whistles.