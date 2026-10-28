Indians In Madrid Asked To Contact Embassy For Help After Train Crash

India on Wednesday asked its nationals, who were travelling on the trains involved in a major railway accident near Urda in Spain, or their relatives to contact its embassy in Madrid for assistance.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Spain issued emergency helpline numbers after a high-speed train rammed into the rear of another train, killing at least 68 people and wounding dozens, in central Spain.

"Indian nationals who were travelling on the affected trains involved in the railway accident near Urda, Toledo, on 28 October 2026, or their relatives, are requested to contact the Embassy of India, Madrid, for assistance," the Indian mission said.

The embassy issued the emergency helpline number +34 650 339 008, email: cons.madrid@mea.gov.in, Renfe: 900 10 10 20 and Iryo: 900 001 403.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that the emergency services are working on the ground to assist those affected and ensure their safety, in coordination with all the relevant authorities.

"My thoughts, solidarity, and support go out to all the victims and their families,” he posted on X

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