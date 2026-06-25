'City Of Death': Bengal Chief Minister Attacks Trinamool Over Roof Collapse

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday blamed the erstwhile Trinamool Congress government for the disaster caused by the collapse of the roof of a warehouse under construction in Taratala.

Eleven people have died so far in the accident, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon, while 20 injured individuals are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Targeting the Trinamool, the Chief Minister stated in the Assembly on Thursday, "By constantly taking money everywhere, they have turned the 'City of Joy' into a 'City of Death.' This is the consequence of your sins." Adhikari claimed that the design of the collapsed warehouse also bears the signature of former Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim.

"No one will be spared," he vowed.

A major lapse in the construction of the building was marked following the initial investigation, which indicated a flaw in the warehouse's design. The municipality approved the design of this warehouse on January 17. The land where the warehouse was being constructed belongs to the Kolkata Port Authority. In August 2024, they leased the land for 30 years to a company named Behera Brothers; this company is primarily engaged in the warehousing and packaging of tea leaves.

The Chief Minister announced on Wednesday that all house construction work within the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area would be suspended until July 31, in order to review the designs of all construction projects approved during the Trinamool regime.

"Sanction of the plan for the construction of the building was given by KMC on January 17 this year. Multiple incidents happened during your time, but you did not take any lessons from those mishaps. The permission for the construction of the building has the signature of your former mayor. No one will be spared," Adhikari stated.

On Thursday, while displaying relevant documents in the Assembly, the Chief Minister claimed the particular project has the signature of former Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim. He said, pointing to the paper, "Look here, the signature of the honourable Firhad Hakim. See how a faulty plan with structural defects was approved. A faulty design."

Referring to the complaint raised by the Chief Minister, Firhad Hakim said, "I am not aware of this. Generally, municipal plans are approved by the building department. The Municipal Building Committee has technical people. I have no stake in it."

"The Building Committee comprises technical experts. The mayor has no authority in such matters. It is not within the mayor's jurisdiction to determine what is legal or illegal, nor to decide on notices issued by the Building Department or demolition actions. The mayor also has no authority to sanction building plans," he added.

While discussing the approval of building plans by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the Chief Minister mentioned an individual named 'Kali' today. He was an OSD to Mayor Firhad Hakim. Named Kalicharan Bandyopadhyay, he was detained by the police on Thursday evening.

Some of the pictures of the contractor of the building and Firhad Hakim went viral on social media. In the photos, Asghar Hussain can be seen with Farhad Hakim on several occasions.

Asghar Hussain was also trapped inside the rubble. Adhikari on Thursday, while addressing the assembly, mentioned that if the contractor survives the mishap, he will be booked. But 54-year-old Asghar Hussain was found dead in this incident.