"Why Have You Restricted My Account?" Arvind Kejriwal To Meta

Arvind Kejriwal has a complaint: his social media account has been restricted in India. The AAP leader has questioned Meta over the reason behind the restriction.

India is Meta's largest market by users, with hundreds of millions of people using Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Kejriwal claimed company officials did not provide any reason for the restriction or explain how it could be removed, while emails sent by him had received only routine acknowledgements and called the lack of clarity and response from the company "pretty bad service".

"Why have you restricted my account? Verbal enquiries at your India office revealed that my account has been restricted in India and is unavailable in India. Why? No one in your office is giving any reasons. No one is suggesting how restrictions can be removed. All emails written have elicited no response other than routine acknowledgement," Kejriwal posted on X along with a picture of his account showing it was "unavailable in some locations".

There was no immediate response available from Meta on the matter.

Meta's Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan on Wednesday apologised to Union Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on behalf of the company for the error that led to the restriction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post last month on Facebook.

"I apologised to the minister on behalf of Meta for the error restricting PM Modi's post," Kaplan said after meeting Vaishnaw along with his team. Facebook is owned by Meta.