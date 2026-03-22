T Velmurugan's TVK Exits DMK Alliance In First Setback For Ruling Coalition

The Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi or TVK, led by T Velmurugan, has announced its exit from Tamnil Nadu's DMK-led alliance -- marking the first major break within the coalition. His exit is expected to help the NDA alliance as he has the influence to split votes in northern Tamil Nadu among the people of the Vanniyar community. Velmurugan, however, clarified that his party will not join the NDA and accused the BJP of promoting communal politics. The TVK, he said, will explore alliances with smaller parties and Tamil nationalist organisations willing to accept its demands.

Velmurugan said the decision was taken after several of his party's demands, aimed at the welfare of Tamil people, were not addressed by the ruling DMK government.

A 10-point charter submitted by Velmurugan's party included demands like caste census, 10.5 per cent internal reservation for Vanniyars, and an Assembly resolution seeking probe into alleged war crimes during the Sri Lankan civil war by an International Court did not receive a positive response from the DMK leadership.

He also alleged that governance in the state is being driven largely by officials rather than elected representatives.

The TVK leader further accused sections of senior officials of providing "factually incorrect inputs" about him to the government. He claimed that certain officials, including what he described as "anti-Tamil elements," influenced the DMK high command against his party.

DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan dismissed the allegations, saying it is natural for parties leaving an alliance to criticise the government.

Velmurugan, who won the Panruti Assembly seat in 2021 on the DMK's Rising Sun symbol, is considered a prominent voice for Tamil-centric issues. He has a political background with the Pattali Makkal Katchi and worked closely with S. Ramadoss in his early years.

Though his party has limited electoral presence -- primarily in northern Tamil Nadu - his exit could have implications for the Vanniyar vote base, particularly as the PMK is currently aligned with the NDA.