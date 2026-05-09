TVK Claims MLA Kamaraj Wrote Letter In support, Refutes AMMK Chief's Remarks

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Friday rejected AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran's claims over the party's MLA-elect Kamaraj's letter extending support to Vijay for a coalition government in Tamil Nadu.

Dhinakaran rushed to Lok Bhavan on Friday to deliver a letter to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, in a bid to correct the record after a "forged" letter went viral, claiming AMMK's support for Vijay's TVK. However, TVK refuted the "forged letter" claim and shared a video, saying that AMMK leader Kamaraj had backed the party to form a government.

TVK further accused Dhinakaran of spreading misinformation while concealing facts related to the matter.

The party, which won 108 seats in the polls and fell short of the majority mark of 118 seats, asserted that it did not need to "bargain or negotiate" with anyone for support.

"These are the visuals of AMMK MLA Kamaraj voluntarily and happily writing a letter expressing his support for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. He had stated that he was extending support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam with the approval of AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran," TVK stated.

It further said, "However, the information now being spread that he did not write the letter is completely false and contrary to the truth. It is essential for everyone to clearly understand this. Concealing all these facts, TTV Dhinakaran is continuing to spread false news and misinformation. The public should understand that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has no need to bargain or negotiate with anyone."

Earlier, Dhinakaran claimed the letter supporting TVK is a case of "horse trading" and forgery. He reaffirmed that AMMK's lone MLA-elect, Kamaraj S, remains loyal to the NDA and AIADMK. Dhinakaran officially backed AIADMK's Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) for the CM post, calling him the alliance's rightful candidate.

Speaking with the media after meeting the Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Lok Bhavan, Dhinakaran said that he had written the letter supporting AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami earlier in the day, and it was signed by AMMK's MLA-elect Kamaraj S.

TVK, which won 108 seats, has sought support from several smaller camps to touch the magical number of 118 seats in the 234-seat Assembly.

The CPI, CPI(M), which has two seats each, and Congress, with five seats, had already extended its support to the Vijay-led TVK to move forward with a change from the traditional Dravidian DMK-AIADMK duopoly.

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