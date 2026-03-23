Tamil Nadu Assembly Poll 2026: NDA Inks Seat Deal, E Palaniswami To Get 175-Plus Seats, BJP 27, PMK Share Down

The NDA has finalised the seat sharing deal for Tamil Nadu with AIADMK getting the lion's share -- around 175 seats. Of the rest, 27 goes to the BJP, 18 to PMK and 11 to TTV Dhinakaran.

Under this arrangement, the BJP is getting 7 more seats than it got 2021 -- one less than the Congress, which is contesting in alliance with the ruling DMK of MK Stalin.

A chunk of the BJP seats, 5, is coming from the PMK, which contested 23 seats last time.