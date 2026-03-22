Sasikala-Ramadoss Alliance May Incur Heavy Cost On NDA In Tamil Nadu Polls

The dramatic 11th-hour alliance between VK Sasikala's All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AIPTMMK) and S Ramadoss's PMK to contest all 234 assembly seats could potentially dent the prospects of the NDA in Tamil Nadu. The combine, bringing together Thevar and Vanniyar community bases, is positioning itself as a force to split votes and inflict damage particularly on the AIADMK-led NDA. Both leaders have framed the election as a battle to defeat those they accuse of "betrayal."

Sasikala, who remains disqualified from contesting elections following her conviction in the disproportionate assets case linked to J Jayalalithaa, is unlikely to lead from the front. But her political messaging is sharp -- targeting Edappadi K Palaniswami and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, both now aligned with the NDA.

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For Sasikala, the sense of betrayal runs deep. It was she who handpicked Palaniswami to be Chief Minister after her conviction, unseating O Panneerselvam in the post-Jayalalithaa power struggle.

But while she was serving her prison term, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam joined forces, took control of the party and government, and expelled her -- effectively sidelining the very leader who had elevated him.

Since her release, she has not been re-admitted, reinforcing her charge of "betrayal."

Sasikala's discontent has only grown after Dhinakaran too reconciled with the AIADMK and joined the NDA fold. With Thevar votes already split in past elections - contributing to AIADMK's losses since 2019, especially in southern districts. Her re-entry through a new alliance could further fragment this base.

On the other side, Ramadoss' move is equally personal and political.

The PMK founder is at odds with his son, Anbumani Ramadoss, who is now aligned with the NDA.

Read: AIADMK Faces Fresh Turbulence as 2 Jayalalithaa Loyalists Turn Heat on EPS

The leadership tussle within the party has spilled into the electoral arena, with the senior leader hoping his longstanding influence among Vanniyars in northern Tamil Nadu will translate into votes.

While acknowledging that victory may be a tall order, Sasikala and Ramadoss both appear focused on upsetting rivals.

"Every party hopes to win, but they also want to defeat betrayers," said Elanthamil Arvalan recently underlining the alliance's core political messaging.

Their calculation hinges on a fragmented mandate. In a likely four- or five-cornered contest, even a few hundred votes per constituency could prove decisive-particularly in tight races involving AIADMK and its allies.

However, the BJP has downplayed the threat. State vice-president RN Jayaprakash dismissed the alliance, saying, "They are two individuals-how can they affect anyone's prospects? Each of them has just one vote in a constituency."

The larger electoral landscape is now shaping into a complex, multi-cornered battle involving the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Naam Tamilar Katchi, and now the Sasikala-Ramadoss front.

While their electoral strength remains uncertain, their entry has undeniably added a new layer of intrigue -- one where personal vendettas and community equations could play spoiler in a tightly contested race.