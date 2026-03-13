AIPTMMK, 'Coconut Grove' Symbol: Sasikala Announces Party Name

VK Sasikala has revealed the name of the party she will be associated with and its election symbol ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. She announced that she has joined the existing party All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AIPTMMK) and that candidates will contest under the 'Coconut Grove' symbol across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

After unveiling the party flag on February 24, Sasikala today officially announced the party name and symbol. She strongly criticised the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), calling it an "evil force" and accusing it of squeezing and exploiting the people.

Addressing the press at her residence in Poes Garden, Sasikala said, "Just like MG Ramachandran, I have now joined the party 'All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam,' which was started by a follower of MGR and J Jayalalithaa. Our election symbol is 'Coconut Grove', and we will field candidates in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the 2026 elections."

Supporters of Sasikala celebrated the announcement by bursting crackers and distributing sweets. Speaking to NDTV, several supporters said the new party could play a crucial role in the 2026 elections.

Sasikala also became emotional while speaking about the 'Coconut Grove' symbol, saying it represents unity.

"I wish only for unity like a family. This is a symbol of the people," she said.

She further reiterated that her party will contest the elections in alliance with like-minded parties.

Political observers say Sasikala's move could have a limited but there may be a noticeable impact on the vote base of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), particularly in southern districts among sections of the Thevar community.

Tamil Nadu assembly election is witnessing four corner fight with NDA, DMK alliance, Actor Vijay's TVK and Seeman's NTK.