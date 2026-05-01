Faced With Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Maze, MK Stalin Cool; Vijay, AIADMK Confident

For the first time since voting finished, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has responded – though cautiously - to the flood of exit poll predictions that have set the tone for this high-stakes election.

At a May Day gathering in Chennai, Stalin struck a confident note without leaning on survey projections. "Wages in tune with hard work is an employee's right. Likewise, we will get the reward for the hard work of our friends on May 4 (results day). There is no iota of change," the leader of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam said.

Distancing himself from the often-erratic nature of exit polls, Stalin added: "Don't think I say this on the basis of exit polls. I share this as I understand the pulse of the party, nothing else."

Invoking legacy and ideology, he credited his late father M Karunanidhi for institutionalising May Day as a national holiday and reiterated the DMK's governance plank. "Our government runs on the philosophy of everything for everyone, and this I am sure will continue," he said, expressing confidence that "good news" awaits in the coming days.

A state split by exit polls

Tamil Nadu's exit poll landscape is unusually fractured this time, with sharply divergent predictions placing each of the principal contenders - the DMK and its arch-rival, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam - in the lead.

The Axis My India survey has thrown up the biggest surprise, projecting a debut victory for the TVK with 98 to 120 seats, pushing the DMK to 92 - 110 seats and the AIADMK to 22 - 32 seats.

People's Pulse, however, sees the ruling DMK comfortably retaining power with 125 to 145 seats, followed by AIADMK at 65 - 80, and TVK trailing at 18 - 24.

JVC–Times Now stands alone in predicting an AIADMK comeback, giving it 128 to 147 seats, with DMK at 75 - 95 and TVK in single digits to low teens.

Chanakya projects a second straight term for the DMK with around 125 seats, while placing TVK second at 63 seats and the AIADMK-BJP alliance third with 45 seats. It estimates vote shares at 39 per cent for the DMK, 30 per cent for the TVK, and 27 per cent for the AIADMK.

Despite the noise, the broader trend across most polls still leans towards a second consecutive term for the DMK - though far from decisively.

Parties push back

With each major formation being projected to win in at least one survey, political parties have largely dismissed the projections, choosing instead to project confidence.

The AIADMK has outright rejected the forecasts. Party MP Inbadurai said exit polls have historically underestimated the party. “We will win 150 seats,” he asserted.

AIADMK leader and ex-Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (File).

The TVK's Nirmal Kumar echoed similar optimism, insisting that the ground reality would defy conventional projections and deliver a mandate in their favour.

From the DMK camp, spokesperson Dr. Syed Hafeezullah described pro-DMK projections as "conservative", claiming the party would secure a clear majority on its own.