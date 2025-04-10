"Tahawwur Rana Should Be Sentenced To Death": Priyanka Chaturvedi

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has demanded the harshest punishment for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana, calling for his execution in a public square in Mumbai as a deterrent to those with malicious intentions towards India.

"After a long wait of 16 years, he is being extradited to India...He should be sentenced to death in a crowded square in Mumbai so that people who look at India with evil intentions will be left shaken," Ms Chaturvedi told ANI.

Mr Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is finally being extradited to India after a 16-year wait.

"I am hopeful that Hafiz Saeed, David Headley will also be brought to India and will be given strict punishment," she added.

Mr Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, was convicted in the US for aiding LeT operatives and providing material support to the group responsible for the attacks.

Meanwhile, the Central Government appointed Advocate Narender Mann as Special Public Prosecutor to conduct trials and other matters related to National Investigation Agency case RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI against Tahawwur Hussain Rana and David Coleman Headley, who is in a US Prison following a plea deal.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 15 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 (34 of 2008), read with sub-section (8) of section 18 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), the Central Government hereby appoints Narender Mann, Advocate as Special Public Prosecutor for conducting trial and other matters related to NIA case RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI on behalf of the National Investigation Agency before the NIA Special Courts at Delhi and Appellate Courts, for a period of 3 years from the date of publication of this notification or till the completion of trial of the said case, whichever is earlier," the Ministry of Home Affairs notified on April 9.

Mr Rana is being extradited to India, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take custody of him upon arrival.

The US Secretary of State had signed the surrender warrant authorizing Mr Rana's extradition to Indian authorities on February 11. Mr Rana's legal counsel subsequently filed an emergency stay motion seeking to challenge that order. On April 7, the US Supreme Court denied Mr Rana's petition for a stay of his extradition.

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, was convicted in the US for the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives and providing material support to the group responsible for the Mumbai attacks that killed over 174 people.

The Indian government has been seeking his extradition for years, and the US Supreme Court's recent decision has paved the way for his transfer to India.

According to the NIA, the government registered a case on November 11, 2009, at the NIA Police Station New Delhi as Case RC-04/2009/NIA/DL under various sections.

"As per the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs order No. 11034/10/ 2009-IS.VI dated 11/11/ 2009 National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered a case on 11/11/2009 at NIA Police Station, New Delhi as Case RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI under sections 121A of IPC, Section 18 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Section 6(2) SAARC Convention (Suppression of Terrorism) Act against 1) David Coleman Headley @ Daood Gilani (US Citizen), 2) Tahawwur Hussain Rana (Canadian citizen) and others," the NIA stated.

The NIA stated that the accused David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani and Tahawwur Hussain Rana were arrested by law enforcement agencies in the USA in their case.

"NIA sent Extradition Requests to USA for extradition of accused persons David Coleman Headley and Tahawwur Hussain Rana, which are still pending for execution by the authorities of USA. A letter Rogatory (letter of request for assistance in investigation) has been furnished to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the reply is awaited from them. After completion of investigation, charge sheet has been filed in the Court of Hon'ble Special Judge, NIA, Patiala House, New Delhi on December 24, 2011 against all 9 accused persons uunder sections 120 B, read with 121, 121A, 302, 468 and 471 Indian Penal Code and sections 16,18 & 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," the NIA stated.

Mr Rana's extradition marks a significant step in the pursuit of justice for the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

