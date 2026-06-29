Stray Dog With Puppies On Campus Forces Kerala School To Shut For A Day

Classwork remained suspended at a government upper primary school in Kerala's Thrissur district on Monday after fears over stray dogs intensified following an attack on a student.

The holiday was declared after a student was bitten by a stray dog while on the way to school, raising safety concerns amongs parents and staff.

Headmistress Sheeja C.P. of Choondal Government UP School said the decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of students and teachers. "In the current situation, students and staff cannot come to school without fear. Considering their safety, we decided to declare a holiday," she said.

She added a stray dog recently gave birth to a litter of puppies inside a room of the mini auditorium adjacent to the school campus. The protective behaviour of the mother dog has made entry into the premises risky, she added.

Choondal Grama Panchayat President Siny Prasad said while stray dog-catching squads had managed to capture other dogs in the area, the mother dog had so far evaded them.

Choondal Grama Panchayat President Siny Prasad said while stray dog-catching squads had managed to capture other dogs in the area, the mother dog had so far evaded them.

"We will ensure that the dog is caught today itself and that the school premises are made safe for students," the president said.

Local residents said stray dogs are frequently seen on the school compound wall and along the road leading to the campus.