August School Holidays In Telugu States: How Many Days Off? Check Here

School Holidays In August: Students in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are likely to get multiple breaks this August, with educational institutions set to observe holidays due to weekends, Independence Day, and festivals. If all scheduled holidays are observed, schools could remain closed for six days within a span of 10 days.

However, students and parents are advised to check with their respective schools, as some holidays may vary depending on government notifications and institutional decisions.

First Three-Day Break: August 8 To August 10

The first extended weekend is expected from August 8 to August 10.

August 8 (Saturday): Second Saturday, which is observed as a holiday by many schools and colleges.

August 9 (Sunday): Weekly holiday. The Bonalu festival is also being celebrated on the same day.

August 10 (Monday): The Telangana government has declared a holiday for Rangam, the traditional ritual observed a day after Bonalu, as per the official holiday calendar.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, normal activity may also be affected on August 8 after the Adivasi Joint Action Committee (JAC) called for a Manyam Bandh seeking the implementation of tribal rights in agency areas.

Second Three-Day Break: August 15 To August 17

Students may get another three-day holiday the following week.

August 15 (Saturday): Independence Day. Schools will hold the customary flag-hoisting ceremony, after which regular classes will not be conducted.

August 16 (Sunday): Weekly holiday.

August 17 (Monday): Naga Panchami, which is listed as an optional holiday. Its observance will depend on the state government's notification and the decision of individual educational institutions.

22 Working Days in August

According to Telangana's official academic calendar, schools will have 22 working days in August 2026.

For Class I, the School Preparation Module will continue until August 28, while the regular syllabus will begin from August 29. Schools have also been directed to organise games, sports, essay writing, elocution, and other competitions as part of the Independence Day celebrations.