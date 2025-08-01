School Holidays In August 2025: Check Full List Of Festive And Regional Breaks

Full List of School Holdiays In August 2025: Compared to June and July-when schools usually reopen after the long summer vacation-August brings a greater number of holidays for students across India. This month features a total of 11 holidays, many of which are tied to national and cultural celebrations.

Festivals like Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Independence Day infuse the month with a sense of tradition and festivity, giving students a refreshing break.

Here's a complete list of holidays students can expect in August 2025:

Date Day Occasion

August 3 Sunday Weekly Holiday

August 9 Saturday Raksha Bandhan

August 10 Sunday Weekly Holiday

August 13 - 17 Wednesday-Sunday Jhulan Purnima

August 15 Friday Independence Day

August 16 Saturday Janmashtami

August 17 Sunday Weekly Holiday

August 24 Sunday Weekly Holiday

August 26 - 28 Tuesday - Thursday Onam

August 27 Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi

August 31 Sunday Weekly Holiday

Raksha Bandhan (August 9)

The first major festive break in August is Raksha Bandhan, celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters tie a "Rakhi" on their brothers' wrists, and brothers vow to protect them in return. It is widely observed in schools, colleges, and government institutions in many states.

Jhulan Purnima (August 13-17)

Spanning several days, Jhulan Purnima honors the divine love of Radha and Krishna. The festival is primarily celebrated in West Bengal, Odisha, and other parts of eastern India.

Independence Day (August 15)

India celebrates Independence Day on August 15 to commemorate freedom from British rule in 1947. The day typically includes flag hoisting ceremonies and cultural events across schools and institutions.

Janmashtami (August 16)

Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, is celebrated in almost all Indian states. The holiday may fall on the preceding or following day depending on local customs and traditions.

Onam (August 26-28)

Onam is Kerala's grand harvest festival, centered around the return of the mythical King Mahabali. The celebrations include floral designs (pookalam), feasts, and cultural activities. Many schools in Kerala remain closed, particularly around Thiruvonam, the main day of the festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27)

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, and is observed with devotion and public festivities in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, and other states.

Students may also enjoy a long weekend from August 15 to 17, depending on whether their schools remain closed on Saturday (Janmashtami).

These holidays offer students valuable time to rest, catch up on assignments, revise for upcoming exams, explore hobbies, or even take short trips with family.

Note: Holiday schedules can vary depending on your region, school, and local customs. Students should verify the exact holiday list with their school authorities or teachers.