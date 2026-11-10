'She Was Preparing For Her Death': Sonia Gandhi On Indira After Op Blue Star

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi received a number of threats after ordering a military operation inside the Golden Temple in 1984, codenamed 'Operation Blue Star', Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has said in her memoir 'Belonging: A Journey Of Love'. The book released on Tuesday and chronicles Sonia Gandhi's journey from her childhood in post-war Italy, her romance with Rajiv Gandhi, life in India and the personal losses that shaped her relationship with the country. One of the crucial chapters deals with the Indira Gandhi's death in1984 after Operation Blue Star.

READ | Sonia Gandhi Recalls 'Indira's Tears' Over Op Blue Star, Akali Dal Hits Back

Gandhi told The Guardian that her mother-in-law received several threats in the wake of the military operation and told the family what to do in case she died.

"She was making preparations for her death. She told Rahul (her grandson) he must be brave and not to cry," Sonia Gandhi told the outlet.

Army officers at the site of Operation Blue Star in June 1984.

Photo Credit: Getty

Weeks before giving a go-ahead to Operation Blue Star, Indira Gandhi took her grandchildren - Rahul and Priyanka - on a trip to her ancestral home in Kashmir, which, according to Sonia Gandhi, was her way to say "goodbye".

The fateful day arrived on October 31, 1984, when Indira Gandhi's own Sikh bodyguards opened fire on her in retribution for the attack on the Golden Temple.

Sonia Gandhi, who was at home at that time, rushed outside, only to find her mother-in-law's bloodied body, riddled with bullets, lying on the ground.

The path where Indira Gandhi was assassinated on October 31, 1984.

Photo Credit: Getty

Operation Blue Star was carried out between June 1 and 8 and 1984 to flush out terrorists from the Golden Temple. It was part of the Indira Gandhi government's resolve to crush a separatist movement in Punjab led by radical preacher Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale.

The army stormed one of the holiest shrines for the Sikhs to kill Bhindrawale who was holed up there, leading to resentment within the Sikh community.

The military operation led to riots in Delhi and other places in which more than 3,000 Sikhs were killed.