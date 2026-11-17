A rejected H-1B visa application in 2007 changed Kunal Bahl's career. At the time, he was working at Microsoft in the US. After his visa application was rejected, the company suggested that he move to its India office and apply for the visa again after a year.

But Bahl decided to start his own business, which led to the launch of Snapdeal, one of India's early e-commerce platforms. Now, Bahl has two publicly listed companies, runs investment firm Titan Capital and is also a judge on Shark Tank India.

In a recent interview with Business Insider, Bahl spoke about how the H-1B rejection changed his life and brought him back to India. "I decided that if I go back to my country, I'd work for myself, not for Microsoft," he said.

Bahl grew up in New Delhi and moved to the US to study at the University of Pennsylvania. He pursued a course that combined engineering and business. After graduating in 2006, he joined Microsoft, where he had earlier worked as an intern.

He wanted to start his own business, but his F-1 student visa made it difficult. He first needed an employer to sponsor his H-1B visa so he could continue working in the US and eventually start a company in Silicon Valley.

Bahl received an email in 2007 informing him that his H-1B visa petition had been rejected. He said he was surprised because he was working for a company like Microsoft. "I remember vividly that, in June or July of 2007, I got an email that said my H-1B petition had been rejected," he recalled.

However, Bahl decided to return to India and work on his own business. He called his school friend Rohit Bansal, who was working at a financial institution. The two had often spoken about starting a business together. Bansal agreed, and they registered their company on September 12, 2007, just days before Bahl landed in India.

"The country had very few internet users and smartphones, and digital payments were few and far between. Things were pretty dull, to be honest. I was not returning to the promised land or a burgeoning startup ecosystem," he recalled.

The two friends started with a physical coupon book business. They put together their personal savings of around $60,000 to get the company going. They also tried to keep their expenses low. Both stayed with their families and worked from a small office in the basement of a residential building in Delhi's furniture market.

"We had neighbors complain about people going in and out of the building late, because Rohit and I would work 20 hours a day to get our business off the ground," Bahl said. Later, they moved from coupon books to online shopping and became Snapdeal.

In 2011, they started Titan Capital to invest in early-stage startups.

"We wanted to give back to the startup ecosystem in India, as well. In 2011, once we had built up some capital, we started investing in early-stage startups and formed Titan Capital," Bahl said. In the last 15 years, Titan Capital has invested in more than 320 startups.

Bahl recalled his H-1B visa rejection turned out to be an unexpected turning point in his life. "It was easy for me to pack up my bags and come back because I wasn't married and didn't have children. And I know it's far more difficult for those who have dependents living with them in the US, like children or parents," he said.

"There is no better time to come back to India," Bahl said.