An IIM graduate who took a Rs 25 lakh education loan to pursue her MBA has shared how she managed to repay the entire amount in just five years, instead of the 15-year repayment period offered by the bank. Through disciplined financial planning and regular prepayments, she said she saved nearly Rs 10 lakh in interest. Dimple Porwal, an MBA graduate from IIM Kozhikode, recently shared her loan repayment journey in a video on social media. She explained how a few simple financial habits helped her become debt-free much earlier than planned.

Recalling the day her education loan was sanctioned, Porwal said she could not sleep that night because of the financial responsibility she was taking on. Being the only child of a single mother made the decision even more challenging. Meanwhile, pursuing an MBA meant leaving a stable job and having no regular income for the next two years.

Determined not to carry the debt burden for 15 years, she started planning her repayment even before receiving her first salary at Microsoft.

Watch the video here:

How She Repaid The Loan In Five Years

Porwal followed a disciplined repayment strategy to reduce her outstanding loan amount and the interest accumulating on it.

She made sure she never missed an EMI, avoiding late payment penalties and any potential impact on her credit score. Apart from her regular monthly instalment of around Rs 22,000, she paid four additional EMIs every year, effectively making an extra payment every quarter.

She also used her annual bonuses and Microsoft stock awards to make substantial loan prepayments rather than spending the additional income.

Another step involved increasing her EMI whenever her salary went up. For every 10 per cent hike in her salary, she increased her monthly loan instalment by the same percentage.

Porwal also made use of the tax benefits available under Section 80E of the Income Tax Act. The provision allows eligible taxpayers to claim a deduction on the interest paid on an education loan. She used the tax savings to make further repayments.

Rs 10 Lakh Saved In Interest

These steps helped Porwal close her 15-year education loan in just five years.

According to her, she paid approximately Rs 4.6 lakh in interest over the repayment period, compared with nearly Rs 15 lakh that she would have paid had she continued with the original loan tenure. This helped her save around Rs 10 lakh in interest.

Sharing her experience, Porwal said her repayment strategy involved five simple steps that were neither fancy nor risky. She also highlighted that she had planned her finances even before receiving her first salary.

For those hesitant about taking financial risks to pursue their ambitions, she had a message: Believe in yourself, but make sure you have a plan.

Internet Reacts

Porwal's story has received appreciation on social media, with users praising her financial discipline, determination and approach to managing debt. Several users congratulated her on the achievement, while others said her repayment strategy offered useful lessons for people dealing with education loans.

One user described it as an amazing accomplishment, while another praised her discipline and encouraged others to adopt similar financial habits to avoid falling into a debt trap.