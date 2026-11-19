Microsoft's annual Ignite tech conference in San Francisco faced an unexpected disruption on Wednesday after heavy rain caused a ceiling leak at the Moscone Centre. Water poured into the venue, forcing organisers to temporarily close the exhibition floor and partially evacuate the area. The leak affected Meta's exhibition stall and parts of the conference's expo floor, which houses displays and demonstrations by technology companies. However, the disruption was limited to the exhibition area, with other activities continuing as scheduled.

Microsoft confirmed that its conference Hub, which includes the expo floor, had been temporarily closed due to weather-related issues. Innovation sessions and community events remained open, allowing the rest of the conference to continue as planned.

The incident came as a powerful storm battered the San Francisco Bay Area, triggering widespread power outages, road closures and travel disruptions. The National Weather Service recorded nearly two inches of rain in downtown San Francisco on Wednesday morning.

Videos and photographs shared on social media showed water leaking through the ceiling and flooding parts of the exhibition area. The incident also drew attention from attendees, with several users posting about the disruption on X.

Microsoft Vice President of Communications Doug Dawson said the expo floor would reopen to attendees on Thursday, with extended hours until 7:30 pm. He thanked attendees and partners for their patience, adding that innovation sessions and community events would continue as scheduled. “We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the Microsoft Ignite Hub (expo floor) tomorrow, with extended hours until 7:30 p.m. Innovation sessions and community events will continue as planned. Thank you to our attendees and partners for their patience and understanding,” Dawson said.

The company had earlier said it would announce the reopening time once the situation was assessed.

Heavy Storm Disrupts San Francisco

The leak at the conference venue was part of wider weather-related disruptions across the region. Heavy rainfall flooded several streets, while videos from across the Bay Area showed submerged roads and vehicles stranded in floodwaters.

According to an ABC News report, a Waymo self-driving vehicle was also seen stranded in floodwaters amid the downpour.

Forecasters warned that further rainfall and water runoff could create hazardous travel conditions. Drivers were advised to exercise caution and avoid attempting to cross flooded roads.

About Microsoft Ignite

Microsoft Ignite, which began on Tuesday and runs until Friday, is the company's flagship annual technology conference. The event brings together developers, IT professionals, business leaders and technology enthusiasts to discuss the latest developments in Microsoft's products and services.

Held at the Moscone Centre in San Francisco's South of Market district, Ignite returned to the city this year after some attendees criticised the venue and its layout in previous discussions.

