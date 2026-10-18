Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey's Multi-Million-Dollar US Mansion Under Construction For 14 Years Leaves Neighbours Frustrated

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has been renovating his multimillion-dollar properties in San Francisco for nearly 14 years, turning them into a luxury retreat with rooftop gardens, a large sauna complex and a plunge pool. However, the long-running construction work has reportedly frustrated his wealthy neighbours, who have had to live with the noise of building work for years, reported NYPost.

Dorsey's two adjoining properties are located in Sea Cliff, an exclusive neighbourhood overlooking the Pacific Ocean and the Golden Gate Bridge. The properties cover a combined area of 1.21 acres along El Camino del Mar. Despite the expensive homes and scenic surroundings, the neighbourhood has reportedly been filled with the sounds of jackhammers, cement mixers and construction trucks for more than a decade, according to SFGate.

One resident told The Post that they had been listening to construction noise in the distance around the clock for years. The resident expressed hope that the work would eventually come to an end.

Dorsey, 49, who now heads financial technology company Block, purchased his first property at 830 El Camino del Mar in February 2012 for $9.99 million. The modernist house, built in 1965, covered 3,734 square feet and originally had two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Construction work began within months of the purchase and has continued in different forms since then.

In December 2013, a major redevelopment application proposed improvements worth $3.7 million. The plans included seismic upgrades, additional living space, roof decks and a planted roof. However, it took three and a half years to obtain the permit.

A further redesign was submitted in 2020, proposing changes to the property's windows, courtyard and exterior finishes. The plans received approval in July 2022.

As the renovation continued, Dorsey expanded his property holdings. In November 2018, he purchased the neighbouring house for $21.9 million, taking the combined cost of both properties to approximately $31.9 million.

The second property has five bedrooms and three bathrooms, covering around 3,588 square feet on a 0.62-acre lot. Although restrictions separating the two properties were later removed, the architectural plans do not indicate that the houses will be joined into a single building.

Dorsey is not the only technology billionaire to acquire neighbouring properties to create a large residential compound. Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg has purchased adjoining estates in Lake Tahoe, while OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has also assembled multiple neighbouring properties around his San Francisco mansion.

However, construction in Sea Cliff extends beyond Dorsey's properties. The prestigious neighbourhood, which was once home to late comedian Robin Williams and actress Sharon Stone, also has Salesforce co-founder Marc Benioff and billionaire investor Tom Steyer among its residents.

According to planning documents, at least 24 homes along the eight-block stretch of El Camino del Mar have filed building permits since the beginning of 2025. During a recent visit, the outlet observed mansions covered in scaffolding, construction workers occupying sidewalks and heavy equipment operating outside expensive homes.

Even the neighbourhood's famous views have reportedly become a source of frustration. When a visitor stopped to photograph the Golden Gate Bridge through a gap between two houses, a nearby resident complained about the repeated attention. The neighbour told SFGate that this happened all the time and described it as annoying.