What Is Bitchat? Jack Dorsey's Offline Messaging App Under Spotlight

Bitchat, an offline messaging application developed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, has come under the spotlight after the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre directed GitHub to remove the app's code repository. The move follows reports that the Bluetooth-based messaging app was used by some protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

According to a notice issued by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, GitHub has been asked to take down Bitchat. Sharing the notice on X, Dorsey said, "The Government of India does not like technologies like Bitchat and wants it taken down."

What Is Bitchat?

Bitchat is a decentralised peer-to-peer messaging application that allows users to exchange messages without an internet connection, mobile network, servers, phone numbers or email addresses. Unlike traditional messaging apps that rely on internet infrastructure, the app creates a local communication network using Bluetooth mesh technology.

Jack Dorsey first revealed the project in July 2025, describing it as an experimental application. The project's code was published on GitHub on July 10. The concept behind Bitchat was simple, make it possible for people in the same vicinity to communicate via text without requiring any identifying information, such as a phone number or email address.

How Does Bitchat Work?

According to the app's website, Bitchat operates over a Bluetooth mesh network, allowing nearby devices to connect directly with each other. Every device acts as both a sender and a relay, automatically forwarding messages to other nearby devices.

Because it does not depend on mobile networks or internet services, the app can continue functioning during internet outages, natural disasters, protests or in areas with limited connectivity.

Why Is Bitchat Facing Scrutiny In India?

The app drew attention after several participants in a protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi were reportedly seen using Bluetooth-based messaging applications after authorities imposed temporary internet restrictions around the protest site. Soon afterwards, the I4C issued a notice directing GitHub to remove Bitchat's code.

Criticism Over The Takedown Notice

The takedown request has been criticised by the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), which argued that the order was “illegal” and called on the government to withdraw the notice. On X, the organisation also urged authorities to restore full connectivity around Jantar Mantar.



"The blocking of BitChat's code on GitHub is unconstitutional and authoritarian. BitChat is an open-source application built for exactly this situation. It passes messages from phone to phone over Bluetooth, without mobile networks or a central server. The order is illegal on at least four grounds," the IFF wrote.