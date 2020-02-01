Shooter Changes, Ideology Pulling Trigger Same: Congress On Shaheen Bagh Firing

A gunman opened fire in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area where anti-CAA protests are taking place

In a veiled attack on the BJP over the Shaheen Bagh firing incident, the Congress on Saturday said the shooter has changed but the ideology pulling the trigger in 1948 or 2020 has remained the same.

A man fired two rounds in the air in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, where an anti-CAA protest is on, and was taken into custody by the police, eyewitnesses said.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "Shooter changes but ideology pulling the trigger either in 1948 (Nathuram Godse) or 2020 remains the same. "Goli Maro" -- Hands which should be pulling India's growth are now firing guns."

"Instead of "Make in India" focus is on spreading 'hate in India'," he said.

During an election rally in Delhi, BJP leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur had egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan - "shoot the traitors" - after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters.