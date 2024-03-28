2 Beaten To Death After Citizenship Act Protest In Meghalaya

According to reports, the situation is tense after two persons killed in East Khasi Hills district.

Two persons were allegedly beaten to death by miscreants at Ichamati under Shella police station in East Khasi Hills district on Wednesday evening.



The incident took place after the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally organized by the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) along with other NGOs at Ichamati, police sources informed.



Some criminal elements may have taken advantage of the situation and murdered the two persons, who belonged to non-indigenous communities, they said.



East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner SC Sadhu confirmed the death of two persons and added that the details are awaited.



Sources informed that the situation is tense and reinforcements are being sent.



All Superintendents of Police are instructed to be alert and intensify foot/mobile patrolling in their respective jurisdiction.



They have also been asked to organize peace meetings tomorrow.

District police chief Rituraj Ravi said the two dead bodies of L Esan Sing and L Sujit Dutta were found at Ichamati and Dalda respectively.



"Inquest and post mortem are yet to be done. Teams from local PS and additional teams from Shillong are at site. Further details to be shared," he said.