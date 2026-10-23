RSS Holds Mega Outreach Event In Srinagar, Hosts Divergent Voices

Diverse sections of Kashmiri society, from traders and youth leaders to civil society members, intellectuals and religious scholars, shared a common platform with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at a mega conference organised in Srinagar on Tuesday. The conference, held under the banner of 'Asluk Aalav' (Our Call), was jointly organised by the RSS in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Development Foundation (JKDF) and Al Rahim Trust, and is being seen as a key moment in the Valley's socio-political narrative.

The Akhil Bharatiya Samparkh Pramukh (All-India Public Outreach Head) of RSS, Ram Lal, attended the conference as chief guest, marking a rare high-profile outreach by the Sangh in the heart of Kashmir. Prominent among those present were J&K Waqf Board Chairperson Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul, Islamic scholar Maulana Owais Raza Qadri and Adil Mohiuddin, besides JKDF Chairman Bilal Parray and Al Rahim Trust Chairman Nazir Ahmad Gilkar.

The event, organised under the leadership of Parray and Gilkar, is the culmination of the 'Asluk Aalav' initiative launched by JKDF, under which five theme-based seminars have already been held to foster constructive dialogue, mutual understanding and engagement among diverse communities.

Addressing the gathering, Ram Lal said, "Dialogue and meaningful interaction among different sections of society are essential to strengthening mutual understanding, trust and social harmony."

JKDF Chairman Bilal Parray said, "Through Asluk Aalav, our endeavour is to create a common platform where people from diverse backgrounds can exchange ideas and contribute to the progress and harmony of Jammu and Kashmir."

Al Rahim Trust Chairman Nazir Ahmad Gilkar said, "This conference reflects our commitment to bringing communities together through dialogue, cooperation and a shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir."

Organisers termed the mega conference a major success, noting that the initiative has succeeded in creating a common platform where divergent voices can converge for peace, progress and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir.