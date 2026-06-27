'Shortage Of Good People In RSS': BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya Triggers Row

Madhya Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has triggered a fresh political storm with his remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The senior BJP leader said that the Sangh has become "overcrowded" and that there is now a "shortage of good people" in the organisation.

Speaking at a Shaligram Tomar memorial event in Bhopal, Vijayvargiya said the RSS had grown into a massive organisation, but suggested that its expansion had also attracted opportunistic claims of association, especially after the BJP came to power.

"The Sangh has become crowded now. Our numbers have grown, and we have become a very large organisation," Vijayvargiya said. Referring to government officials, he added, "Any official who joins the government now says, 'I too have worn the patti and the RSS chaddi (half pant).'"

He recounted how officials claimed old family links with the Sangh. "One official told me, 'My father used to attend Sangh gatherings.' Another said, 'My father was a Sangh president.' Since the BJP government was formed, all officials have become Sangh supporters," he said.

Vijayvargiya said while the organisation was expanding and the ideology was spreading, the quality of people within it had deteriorated.

"There is a shortage of good people in the Sangh. The Sangh is full of people, but good human beings are becoming fewer. Earlier, there were truly good people. The organisation is expanding, the ideology is spreading, but what is the value of an ideology if there are no good people? We need to reflect on this seriously," he said.

Also read: "Don't Use Our Roads If...": Madhya Pradesh Minister's Comment Sparks Row

Congress Attacks The BJP

The Congress quickly seized upon the statement.

Congress leader K.K. Mishra said that in the present political climate, Vijayvargiya's remarks appeared to carry "some truth", adding that officials often change colours with power.

"Looking at the times, it seems officials may soon formally join the RSS. They have mastered the art of changing their mindset according to the government," Mishra said, taking a swipe at the bureaucracy and the ruling party.

Vijayvargiya's Controversial Remarks

The fresh controversy comes barely days after Vijayvargiya faced criticism over another statement in Indore, where he invoked the word "Kafir" while speaking at a public programme. Addressing a gathering in Indore, he had said, "Roads are being built here. Both Hindu and Muslim brothers live here. Many Muslim brothers call us 'Kafirs'. If we are Kafirs, then do not walk on the roads we build. If money from Ladli Behna or Ladli Lakshmi schemes is reaching your homes, then do not accept it."

Vijayvargiya has often found himself at the centre of political controversies over his public comments. In 2023, he drew criticism after saying at a religious event in Indore that some girls dressed in a way that reminded him of the Ramayana character Surpanakha. In June 2025, he again sparked outrage after saying he did not like women wearing revealing clothes and did not get photographed with them.

In 2025, he also courted controversy over remarks describing "Love Jihad" as a conspiracy targeting Hindu girls, urging families to be cautious and saying young women should check the background of those they befriend. Around the same time, his comments on the Taj Mahal and other issues also led to political criticism, with the opposition accusing him of repeatedly making provocative statements.