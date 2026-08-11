Jharkhand Students Protest: BJP Calls Bandh Today Over Police "Atrocities"

Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Aditya Sahu launched a sharp attack on the Hemant Soren-led government over the police action during the JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest march, alleging that hundreds of students were injured in the lathicharge and announcing support for the party's call for a 'statewide bandh' on Tuesday (today).

Speaking to ANI, Sahu said the decision was taken in protest against "injustice and atrocities" faced by students.

"It is because of the injustice and atrocities inflicted upon our children and students, the selling of jobs, the leaking of exam papers beforehand, and the barbaric manner in which lathis were rained down on our children's bodies," he said.

"Taking advantage of the darkness of night, and even in broad daylight, tear gas shells and other projectiles were fired, leaving hundreds of children injured. They are our children. That is why, in their support, BJP workers will take to the streets tomorrow and bring Jharkhand to a standstill," Sahu added.

Speaking on the police action during the protest march, Sahu said, "The police personnel should be invited and awarded medals, honoured, for the way they handled the situation involving the children of Jharkhand. Hundreds of children are currently injured after being subjected to a lathicharge."

Targeting Chief Minister Hemant Soren, he said, "I feel that Hemant Soren has never experienced poverty or struggle; had he witnessed rural poverty firsthand, he likely wouldn't speak this way. He has inherited his father's legacy, which perhaps explains why he treats students in this manner."

Jharkhand Police on Monday used lathis and water cannons to control the crowd during the 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) aspirants in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC-Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examinations.

The protesting aspirants have been demanding cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a CBI probe into alleged irregularities, and reforms in the recruitment process.

As this happened, Chief Minister Soren said the government respects the students' right to express their concerns and assured that their demands would be addressed through dialogue. He also thanked administrative and police officials for handling the situation with "restraint, sensitivity, and a deep sense of responsibility".

Meanwhile, the top cops in Ranchi -- Deputy Commissioner (DC) Manjunath Bhajantri and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rakesh Ranjan -- held a joint press conference late Monday night.

Speaking on the proposed statewide bandh, Ranchi DC Bhajantri said, "We have left the decision to the discretion of the school managements, while advising them to prioritise children's safety and avoid causing any inconvenience. We suggested that they assess the situation before deciding."

"Consequently, we are receiving reports that many schools have decided to remain closed tomorrow. Given the circumstances--where some anti-social elements are resorting to violence and misusing constitutional rights--we have requested them to make their own decisions accordingly," he added.

Jharkhand Leader of Opposition (LoP) Babulal Marandi also alleged that the state government failed to address the demands of aspirants and criticised the police action during the students' protest.

Marandi said he and others were detained while supporting the protesting students and questioned the government's response to their demand for a CBI probe into alleged irregularities.

"We were rounded up early in the morning and detained at Khelgaon. Students have been staging sit-ins and hunger strikes for the past 15 days, and this agitation isn't just 15 days old. This isn't a fight that started just today," Marandi told ANI.

"Students are fighting this battle, yet they are accused of playing politics. If the government had simply ordered a CBI inquiry into all these matters, which is exactly what the students are demanding, then neither the President nor I would have needed to hold a press conference at this late hour. Hemant Soren needs to grasp this simple point," he added.

The BJP leader further alleged that instead of engaging with the students, the government used force against them. "They had declared that if a direct inquiry was not ordered, they would march to the Legislative Assembly. Instead, you are using batons against them," Marandi said.

"Had you come out from the Assembly and told them, 'Whatever you say, we will refer the matter to the CBI for an investigation,' those young people would have happily garlanded you and left while singing your praises," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)