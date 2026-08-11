Activist Devendra Mahto Hospitalised After Joining Jharkhand Protest March

JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for nine days over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations, was admitted to a hospital here as his health condition deteritoated after participating in a march by protesting students.

Doctors described Mahto's condition as critical, due to a "drastic" drop in his blood sugar level.

"He is being treated in the emergency ward," Nancy Priya, Medical Officer at Ranchi Sadar Hospital, told PTI.

Pankaj Kumar, an aide of Mahto who was with him in the hospital, claimed that he was injured during lathi-charge by the police near the assembly.

Despite his frail health, Mahto joined the agitators during the march to assembly earlier in the day, arriving at the protest site in an ambulance carrying a portrait of former chief minister Shibu Soren.

He later stood on a stretcher to address the gathering.

"A government cannot be run with batons, bullets and guns. A government is run by keeping the people satisfied," Mahto told reporters near the assembly.

"I have been on a hunger strike for the past nine days. Despite this, police pushed and shoved me, harassed me and forcibly put me in an ambulance. But, I will continue this fight," he asserted.

Mahto alleged that police were attempting to suppress the students' movement and claimed that efforts were made to prevent protesters from reaching Ranchi, with passenger vehicles allegedly stopped in several districts.

The demonstrators said police erected multi-layered barricades topped with barbed wire and used water cannons, tear gas and batons to disperse the protesters.

"Despite such action, we did not raise a single slogan against the government," Mahto claimed.

The agitation, which began on July 25, is aimed at seeking transparency in competitive examinations and ensuring opportunities for students in the state, Mahto said.

"This fight is not for me, but for lakhs of students in the state," he said.

Mahto said the protesters' next course of action would depend on the state government's response to their demands.

"If the government does not meet the demands after today's protest, it will send out a message that the chief minister is also involved in the irregularities, and may have to vacate his post," he stated.

Earlier, Mahto had objected to the installation of barbed-wire barricades along the route of the assembly march, saying the measures were increasing anger among students.

Maintaining that the agitation was not political, Mahto said, "If I die making a new and beautiful Jharkhand, this will not be wrong, as many people sacrificed their lives for the creation of Jharkhand." "I have not eaten for nine days, but I could not stop myself from coming here... the police administration acted like cowards," he alleged.

Several agitators and four policemen were injured during a clash near the Jharkhand assembly on Monday, as police used water cannons, tear gas and lathi-charged job aspirants protesting against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, officials said.

The clash took place after the protesters breached multiple barricades near the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)