"Don't Use Our Roads If...": Madhya Pradesh Minister's Comment Sparks Row

Madhya Pradesh Urban development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has triggered a row after making remarks involving the term "Kafir (unbeliever)" during a programme in Indore.

The statement drew sharp criticism from the Congress, which accused the senior BJP leader of using divisive language and undermining constitutional values. Addressing a gathering on Sunday in Indore's Assembly Constituency No. 1, Vijayvargiya said, "Roads are being built here. Both Hindu and Muslim brothers live here. Many Muslim brothers call us 'Kafirs'. If we are Kafirs, then do not walk on the roads we build. If money from the Ladli Behna or Ladli Lakshmi schemes is reaching your homes, then do not accept it."

The minister, however, went on to stress that neither the BJP nor the government discriminates against any community. "We have never discriminated against anyone. Our policy has always been 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'. Whether people vote for us or not, serving the public is our responsibility. Development work will continue regardless of political support," he said.

Vijayvargiya further added that public service remains his foremost duty as an elected representative. "If people vote for us, we will work with even greater dedication. If they do not, we will still work. Development will continue," he said.

The remarks came during a programme where Vijayvargiya announced development works worth Rs 2.39 crore for residents of Wards 1 and 5. He also performed the bhoomi-pujan for 10 projects and described being a BJP worker and serving the public as an elected representative as his "good fortune".

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar strongly condemned the statement, saying it reflected "the arrogance of power" and raised serious questions about democratic values. "The statement made by a minister from a public platform is not only objectionable but also raises serious concerns regarding constitutional morality and democratic norms," Singhar said.

He argued that the use of terms such as "Kafir" and references to public infrastructure funded through taxpayers' money were inappropriate for a constitutional office-holder.

"Roads are built from public funds, not from the resources of any political party. Linking development works to religion exposes the hollowness of BJP's claims of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," Singhar said.

The Congress leader further alleged that BJP leaders have increasingly resorted to rhetoric that divides society and places emotional pressure on citizens from public platforms.

In 2023, he courted controversy after commenting on women's clothing during a religious event in Indore, saying some girls dressed in a manner that reminded him of the Ramayana character Surpanakha.

In June 2025, another political row erupted after he said he did not like girls wearing short or revealing clothes and did not get photographed with them. A few months later, he had triggered a political row with his remarks against Rahul Gandhi over his behaviour with sister Priyanka Gandhi in public.

The latest controversy adds to a long list of statements by Vijayvargiya that have drawn political criticism over the years.