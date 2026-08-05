Fake Crime Branch, Legal Know-How: Bhopal Woman's Extortion Gang Busted

A gang that allegedly weaponised fear of the police by masquerading as Crime Branch officers has been busted in Bhopal, exposing what investigators describe as a carefully orchestrated extortion racket.

The alleged mastermind behind the racket is a woman who projected herself as a lawyer. The Misrod police have arrested four members of the gang, while two others remain on the run.

According to investigators, the gang patrolled Bhopal's Salaiya area in a white Scorpio, scouting for people they believed could be easily intimidated. Once a target was identified, they would stop the person, introduce themselves as Crime Branch officials and begin an aggressive interrogation. Their most potent weapon was fear. Victims were allegedly threatened with being booked in an MD drugs case, a charge serious enough to leave many terrified of arrest and public humiliation.

In one such incident, the gang allegedly intercepted a young man, accused him of being linked to narcotics and forced him into submission through threats. But the intimidation did not end there. Police say the accused even followed the victim to his residential colony, creating the impression that he was under official surveillance. Under pressure and fearing legal consequences, the victim was robbed of cash and valuables.

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The complaint triggered a detailed investigation by the Misrod police. CCTV footage from the area, along with technical surveillance and local intelligence, helped investigators trace the suspects. Police arrested four accused and seized the white Scorpio that was allegedly used to stop and threaten victims while posing as Crime Branch personnel.

The biggest revelation, however, came during interrogation. Police say the entire operation was allegedly designed and coordinated by the woman who introduced herself as a lawyer and used her knowledge of legal procedures to make the gang's threats appear credible.

Investigators believe this legal facade helped convince victims that the gang had genuine police connections, making them less likely to resist or report the crimes immediately.

The woman's criminal history has further deepened the case.

According to police, she already has multiple criminal cases registered against her, including allegations of assault and stabbing.

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Investigators are now examining whether the gang has targeted more victims using the same method and whether similar complaints in the city are linked to this network.

ADCP Shailendra Singh Chauhan said four accused have been arrested, produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

Police teams are conducting raids to trace the remaining two members of the gang.