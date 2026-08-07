Datia Bypoll Aftershocks: Congress Elevates Ex-BJP Leader, Uma Bharti's Cryptic Post

The ripples created by the Datia byelection results are still making waves in Madhya Pradesh politics.

The Congress has rewarded a former BJP leader for his role in helping the party retain the politically significant Datia assembly seat in northern Madhya Pradesh, while senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Uma Bharti has publicly called for a review of her party's electoral strategy after the defeat.

Acting on the recommendation of AICC Madhya Pradesh in-charge Harish Chaudhary, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Jitu Patwari has appointed senior Datia leader Avadhesh Nayak as the General Secretary of the state Congress. The appointment is being seen as recognition of Nayak's loyalty and organisational contribution in the Datia byelection, despite being denied the party ticket twice in less than three years.

Nayak, an influential Brahmin leader from Datia, had quit the BJP ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections after a prolonged fallout with then Home Minister and Datia MLA Dr Narottam Mishra. During the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, Nayak had served as Vice-Chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Textbook Corporation.

The Congress had initially fielded Nayak against Mishra in the 2023 Assembly elections but replaced him within days with former MLA Rajendra Bharti, reportedly after internal consultations. Bharti went on to defeat Mishra by over 77,000 votes, while Nayak was assured that he would be considered for the next election from Datia.

However, when the Datia byelection was announced after Bharti's disqualification, the Congress again overlooked Nayak and instead nominated two-time former MLA Ghanshyam Singh. Despite the disappointment, Nayak stayed with the party and campaigned extensively. Party leaders credit him with mobilising Brahmin voters, particularly in the Basai region, where the community has traditionally leaned towards the BJP.

Ironically, while Nayak remained with the Congress despite repeated setbacks, Rajendra Bharti, whose disqualification had necessitated the byelection, was suspended from the party's primary membership on August 2 over allegations of colluding with the BJP.

Explaining Nayak's appointment, state Congress chief Jitu Patwari said, "Avadhesh Nayak worked with complete dedication for the organisation during the Datia byelection. The party recognises commitment, and this responsibility reflects that."

Congress Media Department Chairman Mukesh Nayak said: "The Congress has entrusted Avadhesh Nayak with an organisational responsibility. He will strengthen the party, and the organisation fully stands by the decision taken by Jitu Patwari."

The BJP, however, dismissed the move as politically motivated. BJP spokesperson Ajay Yadav termed it a "conditional appointment," alleging that the Congress lacked faith in its own cadre. "The appointment letter came only after the election results. Congress has repeatedly deceived its own leaders. Rajendra Bharti is another example of how the party treats its workers," Yadav said.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Uma Bharti used the Datia defeat to call for serious introspection within the BJP. In a social media post, she cautioned her supporters against taking comfort from increased vote share alone.

"I urge my supporters not to believe that an increase in votes because of me is enough. Ultimately, we lost the Datia byelection, and that has caused me deep pain," she wrote.

Although she could not campaign personally due to health reasons, Uma Bharti said she had sent a message that reached voters across Datia. "We did receive votes, but we have failed an important test. We must conduct an in-depth review of our strategy," the former Chief Minister added.